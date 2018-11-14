Stunning Photos Of Nigeria’s Most Beautiful Girl Anita Ukah At The Miss World Pageant

The race for the coveted miss world beauty pageant is on with Nigeria’s Most Beautiful Girl, Anita Ukah as representative of the most popular black nation on earth.

Having got the chance to interact with other top beauties from across the globe, the 23 year old MBGN 2018 has promised make the country proud.

In a recent post however, she shared photos from the Miss World Press Conference. She wrote:

‘I’m really having a great time here at Miss world 2018, Meeting beautiful, warm and intelligent ladies from all over the world. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and hope that by God’s grace, I make Nigeria proud.

At the miss word press conference today with’.

Below are some pictures from Anita’s Miss World experience so far: