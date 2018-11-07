Football

‘Suarez will miss 9 chances before scoring one’ – Fans Throw Mud At Luis Suarez After Missing This Goal Scoring Chance (Video)

Barcelona failed to make it 4 wins from  4 matches  after they were held by Inter Milan at the UEFA Champions league in San Siro yesterday. The Spanish champions missed several goal scoring chances in the first half with their Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, most culpable.

In one of his misses, the Uruguayan stood in the way of a goal bound Ousmane Dembele’s effort by trying to divert it from Inter Milan’s goalkeeper. The move not only failed, he was also unable to control the ball.

The match then ended 1-1. Both Inter Milan and Barcelona now haver 7 points and 10 points respectively.

Video below:

The Blauguran’s fans who feel their players should have given more in the tie, then took out time to single out the Uruguayan for blame on social media.

See what people are saying:

You may also like

Monaco 0 Club Brugge 4: Thiery Henry Goes Hot, Lash At Players After Losing Streak Continues

Tot 2 PSV1: Here Is How Tottenham’s Striker, Harry Kane, Reacted To Scoring Two Late Goal For The Spurs

Inter 1 Barca 1: Desribe This Malcom’s Goal In One Word (Video)

It won’t Be Embarrassing If We Exit The Champions League Now – Mauricio Pochetino

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 6TH NOVEMBER

Fans Laud Arsenal Captain, Mesut Ozil, For Scintillating Display Against Liverpool

Betting Tips: Napoli vs Paris Saint Germain

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 5TH NOVEMBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *