‘Suarez will miss 9 chances before scoring one’ – Fans Throw Mud At Luis Suarez After Missing This Goal Scoring Chance (Video)

Barcelona failed to make it 4 wins from 4 matches after they were held by Inter Milan at the UEFA Champions league in San Siro yesterday. The Spanish champions missed several goal scoring chances in the first half with their Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, most culpable.

In one of his misses, the Uruguayan stood in the way of a goal bound Ousmane Dembele’s effort by trying to divert it from Inter Milan’s goalkeeper. The move not only failed, he was also unable to control the ball.

The match then ended 1-1. Both Inter Milan and Barcelona now haver 7 points and 10 points respectively.

Video below:

The Blauguran’s fans who feel their players should have given more in the tie, then took out time to single out the Uruguayan for blame on social media.

See what people are saying:

Suarez fucking up to much — joshua manzano (@JoshuManzano) November 6, 2018

Suarez will never score a goal, just accept it and move on — Toulan (@JoeToulan) November 6, 2018