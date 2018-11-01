Uncategorized

Sunny Neji celebrates wife on 17th wedding anniversary

Sunny Neji is a very happy man at the moment and has taken care to express his happiness on social media.

The veteran Nigerian musician, who has been married for the past 17 years, is celebrating his 17th wedding anniversary today.

The singer took to his Instagram page to pen down some beautiful words to his wife as he goes back in time to recall his wedding day.

Sunny Neji shared a throwback photo of their wedding day on his Instagram page and followed it up with some sweet words for his woman.

He wrote:

“I remember that day in November 2001, we took a most important vow. 17yrs down the line and we are still waxing strong.

“My love, my best friend and partner… It’s my greatest pleasure to wish us a very happy anniversary.

“May the presence of God that has brought us this far continue to keep us. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DARLING”

