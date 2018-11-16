News Feed

Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Reveals Nigeria’s Mission In Johannesburg
 

Gernot Rohr

In Johannesburg, Nigeria have a ‘simple’ mission of securing the 2019 African Cup of Nations ticket, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles’ last appearance at the biggest football tournament in Africa was in 2013, having missed out of the last two editions.

And to return to the finals – with a game to spare [the same way the German tactician led them to the World Cup in Russia], the west Africans have to defeat South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Saturday’s Group E Afcon qualifying penultimate tie.

“Our mission in Johannesburg is simple: qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. We are not thinking of anything else. We want the ticket in our pocket before the final matchday,” Rohr told NFF website.

South Africa defeated Nigeria 2-0 in the first leg of the encounter but the visitors have since bounced back with three wins from as many games to lead Group E with nine points.

Stuart Baxter’s men, on the other hand, followed the opening day victory with mixed results, taking five points from the next three games to sit second in the standings, a point adrift Saturday’s oppositions.

However, another win over their visitors will stamp their place in Cameroon next year while the Super Eagles wait till the last day of the qualifiers.

