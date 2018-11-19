Uncategorized

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo allowed to vacate camp to be with his wife

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo according to reports has been allowed to leave the national team camp due to the condition of his wife who is pregnant.

Omeruo’s wife, Chioma Nnamani is will deliver anytime soon and coach of the Nigerian team, Gernot Rohr has deemed it fit to allow the Chelsea defender who is on loan to Leganes skip Uganda friendly.

The defender played a pivotal role for Nigeria in the 1-1 draw against South Africa on Saturday which helped them seal their spot in next year Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will play host to Uganda at the newly approved Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm (West African Time) on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

Report also has it that teammate Leon Aderemi Balogun may also be out of Uganda’s friendly after a minor knock sustained by the defender on Saturday.

