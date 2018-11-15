Super Eagles Forward, Henry Onyekuru In Baby Mama Drama

From all indications, Henry Onyekuru is not only scoring goals on the field, the youngster is also netting off field.

Melissa Krott and Henry Onyekuru

A German lady has accused Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru, of failing to make child support payments for their, Khaleesi.

German newspaper, Bild, reports that the Onyekuru is owing €11,000 in child support payments and has refused to pay up, even after a court ordered him to.

Melissa Krott, the child’s mother, was quoted as saying:

“I met him via Instagram. I thought he was great. At some point we wrote, met. When he found out that I was pregnant, he did not want the child.

“Speech was no longer possible. He closed me off everywhere.

“Right after the breakup, he already had a new girlfriend… with whom he also has a child, a little boy.”

Onyekuru is said to have accepted the paternity, but still hasn’t paid up.



