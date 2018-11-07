Supermodel Naomi Campbell Is Currently In Nigeria

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 48, is currently in Nigeria. There are unconfirmed reports that she is in town for GTBank Fashion Weekend. The GTBank Fashion Weekend is a consumer focused fashion exhibition and capacity building event that aims to promote enterprise within the fast growing Nigerian fashion industry.

The events bring together the promising, talented and recognised fashion designers, brand from across Africa and beyond to celebrate the convergence of global fashion design.

The second edition of “Africa Finest” fashion exhibition is scheduled to hold on the 11th and 12th of November, 2017 in Lagos.

The model was spotted in Lagos as she shared a video clip of a view of Eko Atlantic on her Instagram page.

Ms Campbell was recently escorted to the 2018 GQMen of the year awards by Nigerian pop star, Wizkid as her date in London.

Both celebrities were also spotted on the runway of Dolce and Gabbana during its Spring Summer 2019 Men’s Fashion Show in Milan.

Ms Campbell, who was recruited at age 15, is also into singing and acting established herself amongst the most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s and the 1990s.

She was one of six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press and has embarked on other ventures, which include an R&B-pop studio album.

The model also appeared in several film and television, such as the modelling competition reality show “The Face’’ and its international offshoots.

Ms Campbell is also involved in charity work for various causes.