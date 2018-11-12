Surgery leaves Toddler with ‘Devil horns’

A Filipino toddler battling a rare brain condition is left with ‘devil horns’ after an operation caused his skull to cave in. Clyne Solano suffered from hydranencephaly and underwent an operation in march 2018, to relieve the swelling on his brain but later caved into the holes in his head, whenever the brain tissue was missing.

Clyne will now need reconstructive surgery to restore the shape of his skull, but his mother is worried he is too weak to have another operation.

“I don’t want to proceed with it for now because I am afraid that my baby is not yet strong enough” said Justine Gatarin, a single mother. Some people say his head resembles devil horns, but to us there’s not doubt he is an angel. It breaks my heart to see him suffering.”

Clyne is being treated at the Philippines Children’s Medical Center in Pasig, a city in the metropolitan district of Manila, home to 12.9 million people.