News Feed

Suspected Armed Robbers Who Killed A Policeman In Bayelsa State Arrested

A suspect

Bayelsa Police Command on Monday said it has arrested four suspected killers of a Police officer attached to anti-terrorism unit in the state.

The Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, told newsmen in Yenagoa that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with armed robbery and murder of Corporal Sammy Saturday, who was killed at Tombia roundabout, Yenagoa, in October.

He said: “The suspect led Police to arrest other members of the gang who confessed how the Police officer was killed.

“They confessed to be members of Greenland Confraternity. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The Police commissioner said that the Command had also arrested two men suspected to have killed a 16-year-old undergraduate in Bayelsa, Miss Seiyefa Fred.

He said that most of the crimes were cult and illicit drug-related.

Makan called on the residents to cooperate and assist the Command in its efforts at ensuring peace, security and safety of lives and property in the state.

(NAN)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Horror As Soldier Stabs Businessman To Death in Abia

Shock As Gunmen Storm Anambra Market Square, Kidnap Lecturer In Broad Daylight

Fight Breaks Out In Bank Over Suspected Office Romance

Weavons & Wigs Are Dedicated To Shrines In India? Daddy Freeze Writes Open Letter To Patience Ozokwor

Minimum Wage: What State Governors Did After Meeting With Buhari In Aso Rock

Photos From Burial Of 88-Year-Old Ex-Senator Who Died After Marrying Younger Bride

Young Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Major Narcotics Seizure In India (Photo)

EFCC Opens Case In Ex-Gov. Fayose’s N6.9bn Suspected Fraud Trial

See The Crazy Photos Of Instagram Comedian Which Broke The Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *