Suspected Yahoo-Boy Remanded In Prison In Lagos (Photo)

The suspected fraudster

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arraigned one Olugbeje Nelson Adeoye before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a 12-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false information, impersonation and phishing.

The offence is contrary to Section 32(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act 2005.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Olugbeje Nelson Adeoye, on or about the 25th of May, 2018 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court with intent to defraud had in your possession document showing several e-mail addresses linked to your mobile phone number +234 08168480479 and which e-mail addresses evidenced your having phished and compromised unsuspecting members of the public e-mail addresses and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 32(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act, 2015.”

Adeoye, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, Vera Agboje, asked the court for a trial date and urged the court to remand the accused in prison custody.

However, the defence counsel, Eze Njoku, moved an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Justice Hassan adjourned till November 26, 2018 and remanded the accused in prison custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

