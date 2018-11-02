Metro News, Trending

Take Note: What you should know this dry season, if you live in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has warned Nigerians to be on the look out for any possible sign of Cerebrospinal Meningitis during this dry season.

According to the NCDC, Cerebrospinal Meningitis is a potentially deadly disease and should always be viewed as a medical emergency. It noted that the disease can occur all through the year but increase during the dry season.

The Disease control body therefore urged that, early reporting is critical, there for head to the hospital immediately if you discover these symptoms.

Fever, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, altered level of consciousness.

What to know

You may also like

Police arrests Togolese cook, who murdered boss

Photos of co-joined twins separated by Nigerian doctors

UK Fashion Buyers, Stavros Karelis & Anna Trevelyan to speak on “The Concept of Fashion Curation”, at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Breaking!!! Ganduje denies taking bribe from contractors

Mind how you talk to Nigeria’s next president, PDP warns Tinubu over statement against Atiku

Obasanjo’s son visits Buhari in Aso rock(Photos)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd November

For every one litre of fuel you buy, Buhari’s cabal diverts N58

Nigerian lady who couldn’t afford chicken, cooks & eats a lizard (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *