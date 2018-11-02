Take Note: What you should know this dry season, if you live in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has warned Nigerians to be on the look out for any possible sign of Cerebrospinal Meningitis during this dry season.

According to the NCDC, Cerebrospinal Meningitis is a potentially deadly disease and should always be viewed as a medical emergency. It noted that the disease can occur all through the year but increase during the dry season.

The Disease control body therefore urged that, early reporting is critical, there for head to the hospital immediately if you discover these symptoms.

Fever, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, altered level of consciousness.

What to know