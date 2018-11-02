Tears Flow As Leicester City Owner’s Coffin Arrives At Bangkok For His Week-Long Funeral (Photos)

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s body has arrived in Bangkok.

The 60-year-old was one of five people killed when his helicopter crashed after taking off from the King Power Stadium last weekend.

Funeral arrangements have begun for the laying to rest of Leicester City’s owner in Bangkok

Funeral arrangements have now got underway with as hearse seen arriving at the Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn Temple in the Thai capital.

Tributes have flooded in from across football with thousands of supporters from all clubs making visits to Leicester’s ground to pay their respects this week.

A hearse was seen arriving at the Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn temple in Bangkok

The funeral will begin on Saturday and last for seven days.

His son Aiyawatt and wife Aimon also believed to be in the city ahead of the funeral.

The 60-year-old’s son and wife are also believed to be in the Thai capital ahead of the funeral

Employees of King Power were seen arriving for the start of the service.

Funeral details, issued to Thai media, said a bathing ceremony would start at a temple in Bangkok tomorrow.

This will be followed by recitation ceremonies over seven days. The date of a cremation ceremony has not been set yet.

Black clad mourners and a monk were seen at the temple ahead of the funeral’s commencement tomorrow

Because of Mr Vichai’s contributions to various charities, the funeral has been described as “royal sponsored”.

Leicester players will make a 12,000-mile round trip to Bangkok next week to attend the funeral of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

King Power employees were seen on the grounds as they helped set up

Boss Claude Puel is set to lead his team on an emotional pilgrimage by flying out straight after tomorrow’s game at Cardiff.

Senior players told Puel they wanted to be at their late owner’s week-long funeral ceremony in Thailand, which begins tomorrow.

The funeral is expected to last seven days with Leicester City players flying out after their game against Cardiff tomorrow

The Frenchman said: “I want to give the opportunity for players and staff to go to the funeral. We will see the logistics.

“Of course, the players want to go and support his family — his wife, son Top, all the family.

“They put us in their family and that was a special thing about him. The players travelled to Dubai and other places to have good moments with Vichai. For him the players were his children, his family.

“Sometimes he was not happy with their game but he would forgive them!”