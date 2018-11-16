Tears Of Joy As Woman Reveal Birthday Gifts Her Kids Bought Her From Their Lunch Money (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Princess Amaka, has taken to the social networking platform to reveal how her three children gave her birthday gifts of shoes and bag bought with the lunch money they saved up.

The Nigerian mother who is a year older today, shared her joy on Facebook as she posted photos of her gifts from her kids and wrote:

“My people, Am pls one today and my kids brought me to tears of joy this morning. Am so excited!

I never knew the lunch money that is normally given to them for lunch , they used to go hungry at the school and keep saving that 50 or 100 naira giving to them just to present a gift to mom on her birthday.

My joy is overwhelming, take a look at the shoes and bag my 3 kids planned and get for me. Tears of joy my people. What a wonderful children. I called then the best kids in the world. Please ndi Anambra join them and wish me. God is so wonderful.”

