Tekno Cancels Booked Shows Over Ill Health; Keen On Recovery

For fans and all well wishers wondering were Tekno has been, the ‘Pana’ crooner issues a statement to explain his disappearance.

The TripleMG lead act recently reported that he has had a breakdown in health in the past days. Due to his health challenges he is unable to meet up with the demands of his job.

Hence Tekno issued an apology to all show organisers for being unable to turn up for booked show. He further stated that he is getting necessary help and on his recovery journey.

Read his note as seen on Instagram below.

