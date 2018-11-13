Tennis Champ Serena Williams Crowned GQ Woman Of The Year

Tennis legend,Serena Williams has been named GQ woman of the year. For GQ’s December 2018/January 2019 issue, the magazine made Serena Williams its sole Woman of the Year. The tennis star, 37, owns one of the four covers as the “Champion of the Year,” wearing a black leotard and a vintage Chanel belt. Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s creative director and the designer of Williams’ buzzed-about US Open outfits, added his signature quotation marks around the word “woman,” which is written in his handwriting.

In a teaser, the magazine promised that Williams will discuss “the US Open moment heard around the world, along with her plans for the future, her thoughts on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment and what it’s like to be a black woman in America in 2018.”

The magazine also announced that Michael B. Jordan, Henry Golding and Jonah Hill were some of its Men of the Year, and that the all-time tennis great was its sole Woman of the Year.