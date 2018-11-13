Teology Nigeria Limited takes over 9mobile

Teology Nigeria Limited, on Monday, announced a new constitution for the Board of Directors for Nigerian Telecoms company, 9mobile. The decision followed a successful completion of the tenure of the former board appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and in fufillment of the consequential transfer of final ownership to the telecoms firm.

“We thank all our out-going members of the board for helping to shepherd 9mobile through the critical transition phase it has passed through since July 2017 and wish them the very best in their future assignements. This is indeed the dawn of a new era in the evolution of the 9mobile brand in the Nigerian market”

Mr. Bayero, new Chairman of the Board, welcomed the members. “ As we begin this new epochal phase, we wish to thank all the employees who built this viable business” he said.

The bid process was superintended by Barclays Africa. With the emergence of this new board, the long process for the acquisition of 9mobile reached a definitive ending, marking the beginning of a new era for the telecoms company.