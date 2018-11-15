News Feed

“The Bible is daft” – Lady on Twitter says and gives reason

Times have really changed and people are easily sharing unpopular opinions. A tweeter user, @Iam_UT asked a question on twitter that has caused so much controversy.

She asked,

https://twitter.com/Iam_UT/status/1062933625786826753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Do you know why labor pains as a punishment for humans doesn’t make sense? Other species have labor pains too. So the Bible is seemingly daft in that regard”.

“The Bible is a book written by men in a patriarchal world with inherent biases against women. Whether or not it was “inspired by God” is not my concern. Fact still remains that it was written by men”, she further said.

The question asked is “was this tweet absolutely necessary?”

 

