“The Bible is seemingly daft” – Lady on twitter reveals & gives her reason

In an attempt to trend onlin, A lady recently took to social media platform, Twitter to say the Bible is a daft book written by en in a patriarchal world with biases against women.

The lady identified as @iam-ut on the platform wrote said the Bible is daft because it claims labour pains was a punishment for humans, yet other species have labour pains.

Do you know why labor pains as a punishment for humans doesn’t make sense? Other species have labor pains too. So the Bible is seemingly daft in that regard.

The Bible is a book written by men in a patriarchal world with inherent biases against women. Whether or not it was “inspired by God” is not my concern. Fact still remains that it was written by men

