The choice before you, is to keep on building a new Nigeria or to go back to its tainted past – Buhari to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari launched his campaign on Sunday at an event tagged ‘The Next Level’ in Abuja, wherein, he explained a host of things, he will do, if re-elected in 2019.

Buhari, revealed that 2019 to 2023, will be significant to the country, as his government will be fully committed to ‘deepening’ the work they have started. The president also informed Nigerians that the choice before them is between: To keep on building a new Nigeria or to go back to its tainted past which favoured only an opportunistic few.