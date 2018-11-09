The Day I Saw A Lingerie In My Boyfriend’s Wardrobe – Anita Joseph

In what she described as “The Truth with Anita Joseph” on her Instagram account, controversial Nollywood actress has spoken up about the awkward moment she found a lady’s underwear in her boyfriend’s wardrobe.

The Igbo lady shared the gist online for comments and the response from her fans have been interesting.

The most hilarious part is the unbelievable cover-up lie her man told her before coming out clean.

Read the short story below:

“The Truth with Anita Joseph (Column)

What is that One Lie that your

partner has ever told

You (Ex or present)

Mine was a sexy lingerie I found in his wardrobe and he said it’s his mum’s,i wonderd but bros this too sexy to be your mum’s OMG

She ties wrapper when she’s here

I said abi you Dey do ur mama then it’s ok.

He got pissed started shivering and said d truth.

The Afro Queen will read ur comments #mummyHen”