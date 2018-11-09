THE EXPERIENCE: CHIOMA JESUS, TIMI DAKOLO, JJ HAIRSTON HEADLINE TE13 LAGOS

The 13th edition of “The Experience” will hold on 7th of December, 2018 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The concert would be headlined by indigenous and international gospel artistes such as Don Moen, Chioma Jesus, Timi Dakolo, Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey and Tim Godfrey. JJ Hairston, Planetshakers and ADA would be making their first appearances also.

Themed “Jesus, Our Peace” for the 13th edition, The Experience is arguably the most anticipated gospel concert in Nigeria and Africa at large with an average attendance of over 500,000 people at the venue.

Further information will be conveyed via the House on the Rock’s official website and various social media platforms.