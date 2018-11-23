News Feed, Uncategorized

‘The governor is still serving and constitutionally is covered by immunity’ – EFCC reveals why it can’t probe Governor Abdullah Ganduje

 

 

The Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it cannot probe Kano Stae governor, Abudullah Ganduge over recent bribery allegations. Ganduje was accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribe. According to them, the governor is still serving and constitutionally is covered by immunity.

When the EFCC were asked why they moved against Gov Fayose, the agency said the they don’t give out information on their investigations. “Investigation of anyone for an alleged fraud remains a cover process” the EFCC added. In recent times, atleast six video clips have shown the Kano state governor receiving US dollars from persons believed to be contractors handling projects in the state.

