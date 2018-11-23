Football, Sports

“The Messi of winning the ball back” – fans react to Ngolo Kante’s new five-year deal with Chelsea

 

French Midfielder, N’golo Kante, has signed a new £290,000-a-week deal with Chelsea until 2023. The World Cup winner had been linked with a move to French champions, Paris Saint Germain, who were prepared to offer him a huge salary.

 

“I’m happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come. Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I’m happy to be here for more time” Kante told Chelsea’s official website

 

 

 

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1065887243154481152?s=21

 

N’golo Kante signed for Chelsea in 2016, following a memorable debut season which ended with a title medal with Leicester City. Kante was named the Player of the year in the 2016/2017 season by both the Professonal Footballers’ Association (PFA) and Football Writer’s Association.

