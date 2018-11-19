The Moment A Side-chic Fled As Wife Busts Her Husband At A Popular Mall In Lagos (Photos+Video)

An Instagram user identified as Mcboki entertainment (@mcbokiofficial), has taken to the social networking platform to share the drama of a mild drama which happened on Saturday, at Genesis cinema, in Ajah, Lagos.

According to the eyewitness, a wife busted her husband and his sidechic while they were waiting to see a movie, as the lovers were enjoying their popcorn and some cold drinks, when the wife entered.

It was gathered that the sidechic is presumed to know the wife because she fled immediately. The lady then faced her husband and gave him numerous slaps, while claiming that she bought him a house, a car and gave him a job.

The video clip show a security official who later stepped in to escort the scorned wife out, to prevent further chaos.

Watch the video below;

