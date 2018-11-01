News, Uncategorized

“The Nigerian economy is looking good & we look forward to making it better” – President Buhari

President Buhari has said that the Nigerian economy under his watch is looking good, with a promise to make it better than what it was when he came into office in 2015.

A statement from Femi Adesina who is his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, stated that President Buhari said this while receiving the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Nigeria, Mr. Jesper Kamp, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja today November 1st.

“The Nigerian economy is looking good and we look forward to making it better,” President Buhari told the Danish Ambassador after receiving his Letter of Credence.

Buhari said Nigeria welcomed further strengthening of relations with countries, especially in the areas of agriculture and trade.

He told the Danish Ambassador that he was pleased that relations between Nigeria and Denmark have remained strong.




