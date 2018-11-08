“The people you told bad things about me told me already” – Regina Daniels writes as she stuns in new photos

Regina Daniels appears to be having the best times of her life as she continues to glow in different lovely clothes.

The 18-year old beautiful actress and student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State has as usual shared some breathtaking pictures online.

In most of the pictures, she wears befitting make-ups and colourful hairs which blended with her skin colour. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page which has over 2 million fans and the reviews have been encouraging

Captioning one of her photos, she wrote:

The people you told bad things about me told me already

Next time choose new ones…… this should be your words to your fake friends 😂😂😂

Regina Daniels’ flawless light skin has continued to endear her to the hearts of her fans across the world. She is a native of Asaba in Delta State.

See more images: