News Feed

The Real Influencer: Amazing Success Story of a Shawarma Seller

Not all heroes they say wear capes and this right here is the story of one, who in the space of days, changed the fortune of a road side shawarma seller, Dolapo, who he patronized.

Twitter user, @badt_BOI_ who is the hero of the day has just giving a clear picture of what being an influencer really is.

Widely known by his over 40K followers as a portrait artist, @badt_BOI_ had visited Dolapo’s mini Shawarma stand which is located at Ojuelegba under bridge three days ago and was pretty satisfied with the quality of what he got at even a good price.

Being his kind of guy, @badt_BOI_ took some pictures of Dolapo’s stand and went on to notify his followers of the miracle of getting a quality Shawarma at just a price of #500.

 

https://twitter.com/badt_BOI_/status/1062066713972355072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

 

From there on, Dolapo began gaining more customers than usual, all thanks to @badt_BOI_’s recommendation.

 

 

 

 

Well, it didn’t end there, yesterday @badt_BOI_ suggested his followers help get Dolapo much larger stand and moreso, since he works under someone, he can as well become his own boss.

 

 

Surprisingly, it’s paying off and very soon, Dolapo might just be the owner of one of the biggest Shawarma outlet in Lagos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You may also like

Abacha‘s Daughter Gumsu, Kemi Olunloyo Attack Linda Ikeji , Gumsu Says ‘The Devil Lives In Linda’

Nigerian Private Jet Operators Eye Bumper Profits As 2019 Campaigns Begin Tomorrow

Beautiful Actress, Dayo Amusa Issues Warning To Young Ladies Who Date Married Men

Nigerian ‘Crime Buster’, Abba Kyari Reveals How He Met His Wife And Fell In Love

Speeding Train Crushes 10 Cows To Death In Ogun As Residents Invade Site With Cutlasses

The Beautiful Brides Of Nigeria’s Election Season

FG Declares Tuesday As Public Holiday To Celebrate Eid-El Maulud

Revealed: How APC Governor Insulted Party Chairman, Oshiomhole In President Buhari’s Presence

South Africa Vs Nigeria: Big Match, Big Absentees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *