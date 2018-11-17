The Real Influencer: Amazing Success Story of a Shawarma Seller

Not all heroes they say wear capes and this right here is the story of one, who in the space of days, changed the fortune of a road side shawarma seller, Dolapo, who he patronized.

Twitter user, @badt_BOI_ who is the hero of the day has just giving a clear picture of what being an influencer really is.

Widely known by his over 40K followers as a portrait artist, @badt_BOI_ had visited Dolapo’s mini Shawarma stand which is located at Ojuelegba under bridge three days ago and was pretty satisfied with the quality of what he got at even a good price.

Being his kind of guy, @badt_BOI_ took some pictures of Dolapo’s stand and went on to notify his followers of the miracle of getting a quality Shawarma at just a price of #500.

This guy legit sells one of the best Sharwama I have tasted. Sells for N500 only, has a stand close to Ojuelegba under bridge, I don't leave ojelegba without buying one pic.twitter.com/qTioKUt9Qd — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 12, 2018

https://twitter.com/badt_BOI_/status/1062066713972355072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Got mine yesterday, it was so yummy going again today 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/ROgv3UNUJi — SNDFASHIONHOUSE (@JoyofSnd) November 15, 2018

From there on, Dolapo began gaining more customers than usual, all thanks to @badt_BOI_’s recommendation.

I just got this picture now sent to my dm now by @greatestarcane no jokes. Thank you to everyone going to patronize him. God bless you 🙏🏾 #OjuelegbaShawarma pic.twitter.com/LzIwQJNcPd — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 15, 2018

@badt_BOI_ Nuh go use shawarma kill me for here ooo!!! Come through and get yours nowwwwww!!!! “I Love Shawarma, Shawarma Loves Me” 💯🙏🏾❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/AgYdrSjoJw — ROOBOY🔋 (@only1rooboy) November 15, 2018

Just finish eating mine… met @badt_BOI_ on the queue. Wish I had bought more. No exxageration, so tasty. pic.twitter.com/9KiNk9oGiK — living in the future (@Haleeboi) November 15, 2018

Legit got my wraps of shawarma from the dude today all the way from Victoria island. He was all smile and I had a sit down chat with @badt_BOI_ , cool bro… Salivating aiidy pic.twitter.com/HLSMNsb41Q — Darmiielare (@darmiielare) November 15, 2018

Branch the shawarma guy 2day is shawarma taste good and I met @badt_BOI_ 2day so lovely to see him. pic.twitter.com/l606mwqeKw — mayee coal (@akinsma36) November 15, 2018

Well, it didn’t end there, yesterday @badt_BOI_ suggested his followers help get Dolapo much larger stand and moreso, since he works under someone, he can as well become his own boss.

I learnt it's not even his business, he's working under someone so I am going to Ojuelegba before the end of the week to see him, just to know how else I can help him get his own Sharwama business running. I think it will go a long way. pic.twitter.com/OewGZccrIx — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 14, 2018

Surprisingly, it’s paying off and very soon, Dolapo might just be the owner of one of the biggest Shawarma outlet in Lagos.

I just talked about raising fund for Dolapo to start his own Sharwama business and I already got a pledge of $300 from @scalemyhustle in support! Guys this is awesome. They promised to prepare a business plan for him for free too! Thank you #scalemyhustle 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/U3U0JgjJdo — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 14, 2018

Another person who has chosen to remain anonymous just sent me N70,000 in support to help Dolapo start his own Sharwama business. Thank you sir, you bank account will never go below five zeros, and will continue to rise into infinite zeros 🙏🏾 — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 15, 2018

I am getting a lot of volunteers, i might not be able to post all but I'll try. @_limbowe pledge to hook Dolapo up with an app or website if he ever needs it. Thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3wZGhsi6Lc — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 15, 2018

The funny thing is that Dolapo doesn't know yet that his life has changed, can't wait to see his reaction by the time I tell him about what y'all have planned for him lol — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 15, 2018

Here's a picture we took together, I might have to frame it lol

Photo credit: @only1rooboy

Thank you Rooboy for showing up🙏🏾 #OjuelegbaShawarma pic.twitter.com/zvWlvkvRER — Portrait Artist (@badt_BOI_) November 15, 2018