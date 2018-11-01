Politics, Trending

The ‘shameless’ Buhari government now wants to sell national assets built by other governments – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide during the Goodluck Jonathan led government has attacked the present government over plans to sell off national assets.

Omokri, who is a self acclaimed ‘ruffler’ of President Muhammadu Buhari’s feathers said this administration who can’t name a project it initiated, started and completed, now wants to sell off, projects built by other governments.

In his reaction, Omokri accused Buhari’s government of planning to sell off national assets, in order to fund, its 2019, budget

He wrote:

You can just imagine a shameless Muhammadu Buhari government, that can’t name one project they initiated, started and completed in the last three years, now wants to sell national assets built by other governments, which they have been criticising, to fund their 2019 budget

Privatisation means putting up UNPROFITABLE enterprises for sale to private sector so they become PROFITABLE. Sale of National Assets means putting up PROFITABLE and VIABLE assets for sale because you are desperate for cash and dont know how to make it. BIG DIFFERENCE

You may also like

Photo of malnourished camel draws attention to Nigerian zoo

Ben Bruce reacts to FG’s plan to sell off national assets to pay salaries

PDP tackles Osinbajo, says Buhari administration has accumulated more debts than any other administration

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st November

NDANITV’S SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT IS BACK FOR SEASON 5 AND ITS LIT!

Lagos Socialite, Prettymike Kiss And Romance Sex Doll He Bought For His Birthday

Fresh!!! 88 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty

Gen Idris Alkali and Agom Adara’s death represent our national Portrait of tragedy and shame – Shehu Sani

“It’s true love between us”- 52-year-old British husband of Nigerian woman, 32 facing deportation over previous ‘sham’ marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *