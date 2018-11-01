The ‘shameless’ Buhari government now wants to sell national assets built by other governments – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide during the Goodluck Jonathan led government has attacked the present government over plans to sell off national assets.

Omokri, who is a self acclaimed ‘ruffler’ of President Muhammadu Buhari’s feathers said this administration who can’t name a project it initiated, started and completed, now wants to sell off, projects built by other governments.

In his reaction, Omokri accused Buhari’s government of planning to sell off national assets, in order to fund, its 2019, budget

He wrote:

You can just imagine a shameless Muhammadu Buhari government, that can’t name one project they initiated, started and completed in the last three years, now wants to sell national assets built by other governments, which they have been criticising, to fund their 2019 budget

Privatisation means putting up UNPROFITABLE enterprises for sale to private sector so they become PROFITABLE. Sale of National Assets means putting up PROFITABLE and VIABLE assets for sale because you are desperate for cash and dont know how to make it. BIG DIFFERENCE