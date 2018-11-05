“The Stew”, Wizkid and Don Jazzy react to Tiwa’s MTV win

Moments after Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian female artist to win the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) in the Best African Act category, Mavin boss, Don Jazzy and Wizkid have now congratulated her.

Until Tiwa’s win, three Nigerians had taken the award home including 2Baba in 2005, D’banj in 2007 and 2012; and Davido in 2017.

In 2018, Tiwa was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian act, David Adeleke, aka Davido; South Africa’s Distruction Boyz and Shekinah; Kenya’s Nyashinski and Fally Ipupa from the DRC.

Celebrating the award, Tiwa took to her Instagram page to dedicate the win to African women and aspiring young girls.

She said,

“Almighty God, you are so faithful. My savage soldiers did it for me.

“You have stuck with me through the roller coasters. Thank you. To my amazing team, this is just the beginning. African women, this is for us.

“I have been through a lot but I have kept my head up and weathered the storm because I know some little girl somewhere is dreaming like I did,” Tiwa said.

Her record label boss, Don Jazzy shared photo and caption to congratulate her on her big win.

He wrote,

“@Tiwasavage You did it by GOD’s grace. You work the hardest. Your fans are as beautiful as you are. You deserve every accolade you get and more. Congratulations on your MTVEMA WIN. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Mavin#SavageSoldiers”

“Awwww the thing fit you o. Congrats again @tiwasavage. Hurry back home let’s celebrate. Shayo is here, rice is here, we re waiting for the stew. 😘😘”

Wizkid also took out time to congratulate his best friend on her record-breaking award.

He wrote,

“Yes!! 🏅🏅🏅#no1Africanbadgyal!! God bless ya! Congratulations”