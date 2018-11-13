Here Is The Story Of Vincent Kompany’s Dad, A Refugee From Congo But Is Now The First Ever Black Mayor In Belgium

Vincent Kompany’s dad, Pierre Kompany, topped the poll for the municipality of Ganshoren in Brussels, Belgium, thereby becoming the major of the city. The 71 years old arrived Belgium in 1975 as a refugee and took to cab driving in order to make ends meet during his early days in the Country.

Pierre Kompany whose son is the captain of both Manchester City and Belgium national team only recently joined politics as a councillor in 2006 before taking up a seat in the Brussels regional parliament in 2014.

With the feat, the 71 years old is now the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium. Amazing isn’t it???