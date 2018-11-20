News Feed

“The toilets are full, no water to flush” – Mary Remmy Njoku exposes what’s going on at the Lagos International airport

 

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku has exposed something really troubling she experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the CEO of ROK studios, there was no water to flush toilets at the airport, thereby leaving the toilets full with “different layers of waste.”

She wrote:

Whenever I hear people talking crazy about Nigeria i dive in and defend my Fatherland. But these days, Naija Dey fall my hand! How can there be no water to flush the toilets in an International Airport? Haba! The toilets are full. Different layers of waste/tissue. No water! Abeg I Dey travel abroad go piss. #faan #Nigeria #buhari

Tags

You may also like

Man Shot Dead After Argument With NSCDC Official In Lagos (Photo)

President Buhari accused of stealing ‘Next level’ plan from Rex Institute

BBNaija’s Nina Sparkles In Lovely Attire (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh Spills Dirt On Her Ex-Husband; Calls Him Fake Pot Of Stew

Update on the 100-level student, Zubairu Abubakar who bought his 16-year-old SS3 girlfriend a Benz, as he reacts

Kizz Daniel Refunds Performance Fee To Babcock University Students

Mixed Reactions Greet Buhari, Atiku’s Plans

I Am Ready To Act In P*rn Movies – Crazy Actress, Safina Haroun (Photos)

Officials Narrowly Escape Death As Fire Guts EFCC Office In Abuja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *