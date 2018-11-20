“The toilets are full, no water to flush” – Mary Remmy Njoku exposes what’s going on at the Lagos International airport

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku has exposed something really troubling she experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the CEO of ROK studios, there was no water to flush toilets at the airport, thereby leaving the toilets full with “different layers of waste.”

She wrote:

Whenever I hear people talking crazy about Nigeria i dive in and defend my Fatherland. But these days, Naija Dey fall my hand! How can there be no water to flush the toilets in an International Airport? Haba! The toilets are full. Different layers of waste/tissue. No water! Abeg I Dey travel abroad go piss. #faan #Nigeria #buhari