The Touching Poem Lagos OAP, Tosyn Bucknor Wrote Before Her Death

Tosyn Bucknor

The poem of the OAP, Tosyn Bucknor who passed away on Monday surfaces online amid mourning by her fans and celebrity friends.

The well-lettered poem was shared by Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music legend, 2Baba Idibia, as she was regretting her loss.

The poem reads:

“I look into the future and see me cease

I feel no fear, my face won’t even cease

My steps on this earth, a testament to life

Leaving this place filled with strife

Don’t cry for me, shed tears for yourself

For each date you acquire gives you a little less.

Now I know why I live the way I do

Any why my mistakes, no second look

If i live my life according to their pace

What’s my price in life’s meaningless race?

Too much odds stacked against this fierce soul

So each hour, all I do is attain my goals

Spent alot of days searching for purpose

Then I put my thoughts into poetry and prose

This is why I was put in this world

Be a voice, Put emotions in words

For every tear I shed and times my eye smiled,

Someone will have known every option I tried.

This cowardly heart felt fear not death

Prize I’ve earned since my birth

My vow to leave a lasting voice after I was

Find a loyal number to keep fighting my cause

Here lies she who lived short but well

No regrets for her, but all her story tell”.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria