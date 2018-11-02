Uncategorized

‘There Is No Trouble In My Own Paradise” –Tania Omotayo declares

Some hours ago, a blogger took to social media to spread a fake news saying that newly engaged fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and her fiance Olasunmbo are currently experiencing some relationship crisis. the co-owner of a popular lounge in Lagos.

The blogger claimed a girl named Tolu was used and dumped by Olasumbo. Recall that the pair had their Introduction ceremony a few days ago, Tania reacted to the rumors by denying it;

She commented:

“He doesn’t even have an Instagram account. You guys need to try harder lol there is no trouble in my own paradise sha”.

See the allegation and the reply;




