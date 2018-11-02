News Feed

“There Is No Trouble In My Own Paradise” –Tania Omotayo Tells Blogger

Last night,a blogger took to Instagram to share a false story about there being trouble in paradise for newly engaged fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and her fiance Olasunmbo, the co-owner of a popular lounge in Lagos. The blogger claimed a girl named Tolu was used and dumped by Olasumbo. Recall that the pair had their Introduction ceremony a few days ago, Tania reacted to the rumors by denying it;

She commented:

“He doesn’t even have an Instagram account. You guys need to try harder lol there is no trouble in my own paradise sha”.

See the allegation and the reply

Tags

You may also like

Imo state University student arrested for armed robbery

Mompha brags about earning ₦14 billion in a year, slams fake IG billionaires

May D And White Lover Carolina Wassmuth Are Officially Married (Photos)

Actress Yvonne Jegede Welcomes First Baby, Writes A Letter To Her

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Nigerians React To Dele Momodu Sharing Video Of Massively Curvy Lady With Huge Backside Twerking (Video+Screenshots)

Yvonne Nwosu wants to get married before the end of the year; shares list of certain requirements her husband-to-be must meet

Chaos As Church Service Over Prayer For Election Is Disrupted By IPOB (Video)

Linda Ikeji nurses child alone as Baby Daddy sticks to sweetheart, Elohor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *