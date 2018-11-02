“There Is No Trouble In My Own Paradise” –Tania Omotayo Tells Blogger

Last night,a blogger took to Instagram to share a false story about there being trouble in paradise for newly engaged fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and her fiance Olasunmbo, the co-owner of a popular lounge in Lagos. The blogger claimed a girl named Tolu was used and dumped by Olasumbo. Recall that the pair had their Introduction ceremony a few days ago, Tania reacted to the rumors by denying it;

She commented:

“He doesn’t even have an Instagram account. You guys need to try harder lol there is no trouble in my own paradise sha”.

See the allegation and the reply