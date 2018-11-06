Uncategorized

Thin Tall Tony raises alarm after seeing his photo in a gay dating site

Father of 3 and BBN star, Thin Tall Tony has gone on IG to raise alarm after seeing his photo being used on a gay dating site.

From his reaction, the reality star was unaware of this until he was woken up from sleep by a gay friend who was upset that he was hiding his sexual identity.

The friend said he had seen TTT’s profile on a gay dating site and would have preferred if TTT made his sexuality clear so they could have a relationship.

But Tony made it clear he wasn’t the one behind the account and he has posted a disclaimer via Instagram.

See post below;




Tags

You may also like

$1million Victoria’s Secret bra goes viral on Twitter

Nigerian man in trending ‘spell Buhari’ video gets help from well-meaning Nigerians

You’ll be shocked to see me sitting pretty beside God in Heaven – Bobrisky addresses his haters

Man shocked after seeing market women washing vegetables in a dirty stream in Anambra state (Photo)

Nigerian Lady who was declared wanted by the police for stealing at a party finally speaks

I Don’t Wanna Be Single Anymore – Onyii Alex Laments

85-year old Paul Biya sworn in as Cameroon’s President for a seventh term (Photo)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate K-Brule involved in a road accident (Photos)

Fans raise eyebrow as Mercy Johnson locks lips with her little daughter in new photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *