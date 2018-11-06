Thin Tall Tony raises alarm after seeing his photo in a gay dating site

Father of 3 and BBN star, Thin Tall Tony has gone on IG to raise alarm after seeing his photo being used on a gay dating site.

From his reaction, the reality star was unaware of this until he was woken up from sleep by a gay friend who was upset that he was hiding his sexual identity.

The friend said he had seen TTT’s profile on a gay dating site and would have preferred if TTT made his sexuality clear so they could have a relationship.

But Tony made it clear he wasn’t the one behind the account and he has posted a disclaimer via Instagram.

See post below;