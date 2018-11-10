Uncategorized

This is what sunshine in human form looks like – Banky W tells his fans as he gushes over his wife (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Banky W has once again gushed over his beautiful wife, Adesua Etomi as he shows her off online.

It has never been in doubt that Banky W is super-fond of his beautiful wife, Adesua Etomi. Everyone knows this and his fans often talk about how smitten he is with her attractiveness.

The singer has shown off his wife multiple times on social media, gushing over her beauty and elegance each time. The woman on her own part is also very fond of her husband and dotes on him very often.

Adesua, a Nollywood actress, shared a pretty photo of herself on Instagram earlier today and Banky W was so smitten by her beauty that he took to his insta-stories to re-post the picture.

Below is the photo:

Tags

You may also like

Babajide Sanwo-Olu: My encounter with the biggest change Lagos has ever seen

Why I still take public transport – Gospel artiste Tope Alabi reveals

I’m officially gonna forgive Linda Ikeji for DESTROYING my brand with a fake story – Kemi Olunloyo discloses (Video)

Chidinma Ekile Gifts Her Mother, A Beautiful Mansion For Her 60th Birthday

Lady runs mad after taking a mixture of “Colorado and Black mamba”

Checkout the long queue of people begging for money at Davido’s house (Video)

Nigerian journalist gets sacked for posting pro-Buhari comments on social media

”Welcome home bredda” – Davido writes as he plays host to Popcaan at his Lagos home

“I Am My Own Sugar Daddy”- Denrele Edun says as he rocks a skirt in new photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *