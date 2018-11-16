This Is Why You Should Eat More Of Tigernut Today

Tigernut

Tigernut is one of the earliest recorded plants cultivated in ancient Egypt, and Latin America. The Latin name for the plant is cyperus esculentus.

It is a crop found in wet soil used to plant rice and peanuts and it is has been used for centuries in most part of Africa.

The traditional way of preserving Tigernut has always been through milk and sometimes as dried fruit. It has a unique sweet taste which is ideal for different purposes.

Some benefits of Tigernut include

It is rich in fiber: It has high fiber content which is more than other popular fiber sources such as rice, oats, apple, cabbage, carrots etc.

It is rich in vitamin C and E: Tigernut is loaded with vitamins and minerals especially vitamin C and E, potassium and phosphorus. Tigernut is mixed with youghurt such that it becomes exceptionally high in vitamins.

It protects against cardiovascular disease: Tigernut helps in antioxidant qualities, which entails prevention of harmful chemical reaction that inhibits oxidation to the body.

It controls diabetes: Tigernut regulates the blood sugar level and helps the diabetic patients remain healthy.

It aids digestion: Traditionally it is used to treat stomach upsets, irritable bowels and other digestive issues. It also serves as a remedy for many ailments.

It is a rich source of protein: It is one of the richest sources that supplies plenty of energy and essential for building bones, muscles, cartilage and blood in the body.

It can be used as a cow’s milk substitute: Tiger nut milk contains no lactose but plenty of calcium, so it makes a great alternative for people who are lactose intolerant.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria