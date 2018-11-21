Politics, Trending

This Saraki and Oshiomhole’s photo stirs public debate

The senate president, Bukola Saraki and the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole, were part of the dignitaries to grace the launch of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book.

The book entitled ‘My Transition Hour’ was launched at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, and was well-attended by the political who’s who of Nigeria and part of Africa.

However, one of the main takeaways from the event, is a photo Saraki and Oshiomhole, where in the senate president shook hands with the former Edo state governor – The look on Saraki’s face, and the the way, he held Oshiomhole’s hand has started a debate on Twitter.

It will be recalled that the APC National chairman and the senate president have been at ‘war’ over the former’s decision to dump the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic party, without leaving his post as Senate president – which he assumed on the platform of the APC.

 

See how Nigerians have reacted to the hand shake

