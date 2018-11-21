This Saraki and Oshiomhole’s photo stirs public debate

The senate president, Bukola Saraki and the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole, were part of the dignitaries to grace the launch of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book.

The book entitled ‘My Transition Hour’ was launched at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, and was well-attended by the political who’s who of Nigeria and part of Africa.

However, one of the main takeaways from the event, is a photo Saraki and Oshiomhole, where in the senate president shook hands with the former Edo state governor – The look on Saraki’s face, and the the way, he held Oshiomhole’s hand has started a debate on Twitter.

It will be recalled that the APC National chairman and the senate president have been at ‘war’ over the former’s decision to dump the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic party, without leaving his post as Senate president – which he assumed on the platform of the APC.

See how Nigerians have reacted to the hand shake

Politics is never personal, even if you get killed, it is still not personal. This people don't hate each other but they know all of them can't be President. — Rhymes™ (@poetgonecrazy) November 20, 2018

We must and we will impeach him ‘Saraki’ and we are not going back – Oshiomole Baba greeting is big brother in Politics 🤪🤪 — Sean Curtis (@RealSeanCurtis) November 20, 2018

B like Saraki is delivering a personal message through that handshake. No break that hand na — WhizPhotography (@wacwhiz) November 20, 2018

The smartest party chairman @aoshiomhole He Adams just show up just to multiply their sorrow @atiku is in pain see how he's looking the small but mighty Adams Oshiomole. 😂😂 — Zarma Omar 🇳🇬 (@ZaxmaOmar) November 21, 2018

Really small boy Adams. He deserves to be called that. Do you see the hand shake grip on him from Saraki. Small boy, how are you? Lol. — Chamberlin (@SirEluwa) November 21, 2018

Saraki use system punish Oshomole. Can u see how Saraki squeezed his hand? Oshomole feels d pain but can't talk. — AYODEJI (@MARVELLOUZ01) November 20, 2018