Three Family Members, One Other Burn To Death In Kebbi Fire Outbreak

Three children of same parents, their mother and another child have been burnt to death in an early morning inferno on Friday in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident, which has thrown residents of the area into mourning, also partially razed the victims’ bungalow.

The Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Sani Dododo, who was at the scene, told NAN that the man of the family was not at home when the incident happened.

“The incident happened around 1a.m on Friday, in the house of a West African Cotton Company Limited employee, Malam Umar Argungu, who was on duty on that day.

“His wife was in the house with their three children: two daughters and a boy, as well as a neighbour’s daughter who was keeping them company because the husband was away,” he said.

Dododo said the incident was caused by an electric heater which was unattended to in the house.

“The woman had forgotten the heater and it kept on heating till all the water had evaporated.

“The house caught fire, which resulted in the death of the woman, her three children and the neighbour’s daughter,” he said.

He warned residents of the state to always switch off electricity in their home before sleeping at night, especially during this harmattan season.

