Throwback Photo Of Comedian Basketmouth With His Wife 10 Years Ago

Elsie Okpocha who is marking her 10th year wedding anniversary with her hubby, Basketmouth has shared a throwback picture they took 10 years back.

According to reports, they were still dating then and were yet to officially tie the knot.

“Life before the kids, when there was less responsibilities, when you only had to cater for yourself, when there was no school fees to pay. #10yrsago #tbt” she captioned the photo.

Recent photo of the couple

Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian, one-time rapper and actor. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Basketmouth Uncensored across the globe.