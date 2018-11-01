Uncategorized

Throwback photo of Don Jazzy showing the period of his life when he was young & skinny

A throwback photo of Don Jazzy has emerged showing the period of his life when he was young and skinny.

Don Jazzy who happens to be one of the most recognized names in the Nigerian music industry is often seen living the luxurious life of a star and wearing really good clothes that befit his status as one of the best music producers in the country.

However, long before he became the Don Jazzy we now know him as, there was a period in his life when he was just a young man with dreams who was also quite ‘skinny’.

Don Jazzy has decided to share that period of his life with his fans on social media.

In his latest post on his Instagram page, Don Jazzy shared a throwback photo of himself as a ‘young skinny’ man. He is seen holding on to a bottle of liquor and a glass as he poses for the camera.

He simply captioned it: “Young skinny don”

