Throwback photo of singer, Kizz Daniel from his humble beginnings

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s throwback photos from his humble beginnings trends on social media.

The singer shared the photo on his IG with a question to his female fans saying;

“Ladies, would you kizz this Daniel ☝🏿 ?”

A brief Bio of the singer;

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” (May 2018), is a Nigerian recording artist, performer and entertainer best known for his chart-topping single “Woju” and his critically acclaimed song, Yeba.

Formally signed to G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, he left the company in November 2017 to create his own record label, Fly Boy Inc.

