Throwback Photos Of Sir Shina Peters Performing At The Wedding Of Ojukwu And Bianca 24 Years Ago

 

 Ojukwu got married to the beautiful Bianca

Some twenty-four years ago, the late Biafran warlord, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, got married to the beautiful Bianca and Igbos around the world, as well as many other Nigerians, paused to celebrate the union.

In attendance at the wedding was legendary musician, Sir Shina Peters who was invited to perform at the event. Throwback photos from the wedding have now been released, showing the man during his performance.

The photos were shared by Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca on her Facebook page while celebrating the 24th anniversary of the wedding between herself and her late husband.

According to her, the pre-wedding party took place at the exotic Jabi Lake resort and had Sir Shina Peters, the Afro juju sensation, on the bandstand. She revealed that it was a very happy time and everyone “jammed all night!”

Below are photos of Sir Shina Peters performing at the wedding:

