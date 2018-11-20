News Feed

Timi Dakolo And His Wife, Busola All Smiles In Adorable Photos

One of Nigeria’s best male vocalist, Timi Dakolo is all smiles as he poses with his beautiful wife, Busola in new photos they shared via their respective social media spaces and they look so adorable together.
The duo are blessed with two lovely kids. Timi Dakolo has become an advocate of marriage, on Instagram and has been making some sort  of reality show out of his marital life.
Timi Dakolo emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. With his victory, he got a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes. He is 37 and was born in Accra, Ghana.

