Timi Dakolo reacts to Nigerians mourning the death of Stan Lee

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolohas joined the growing list of Nigerians who have reacted to the death of Stan Lee, Marvel’s real life ‘super hero’.

Timi Dakolo who wondered why some Nigerians who don’t know Stan Lee are mourning him, added that we are like that in the country.

He wrote, “MR Stan lee sorry sir, I know for certain some of these people shouting your name and yelling thank you for a beautiful childhood are lying. Our highest was tales by moonlight. We just heard about you yesterday. Don’t be angry sir, we are like that in this country. OUR CHILDHOOD WAS JAGUAR, WILIWILI, PAPA AJASCO AND ZEBRUDAYA ALIAS 430.

“MR STAN LEE,DON’T MIND US.WE ARE LIKE THAT. #lielie”.

Stan Lee, 95, the legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics who started off the sci-fi business in 1939 and created or co-created Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man is dead.

The movie star who died early Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, was a major force behind the breakout successes of the comic-book industry in the 1960s and early ’70s, died on Monday in Los Angeles.