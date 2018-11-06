Uncategorized

Tinsel star, Gbenro Ajibade drops cryptic message amid marital crisis rumors

Gbenro Ajibade has given indications that his union with Osas Ighodaro may be experiencing serious issues given his latest message.

The handsome model took to social media to drop a cryptic message, writing,

“Thank you for all the pain, it made me step up my game”

Although, he wasn’t specific in his posts, but his fans have taken to the comment section to link this to the purported crisis in his marriage which is barely three years old.

The duo featured on the popular TV drama series, Tinsel where some of the actors have fallen in love with each other and gotten married over the years.




