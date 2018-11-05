Uncategorized

Tiwa Savage beats Davido to win Best African Act at MTV EMA

Mavin singer, Tiwa Savage beats Davido and many other top African artists to win ‘Best African Act’ at MTV EMA.

The singer was nominated alongside Davido, Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinnski(Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa), in the Best African Act category of the MTV EMA, has gone ahead to win the award.

Tiwa Savage who was present on stage to receive her award which she dedicated to her son, Jamil and her fans, became the first female artist to achieve this honour.

The year has actually been a great one for the singer popularly known as Mama Jam Jam. From a number of songs and collaboration which topped the charts, Tiwa Savage also had a sold out concert at her first headline show at the Indigo at the O2 arena, UK earlier in September.

Tags

You may also like

Young man who raped native doctor’s daughter, punished with painful farts

Actress Zainab Balogun under fire over her response to a fan who said she’s carrying a baby bump

“Nigerians are ‘sharper’ than Ghanaians” – Paul Okoye says (Video)

Actress Eniola Badmus laughs at Toke Makinwa’s sultry photos and gets bashed

Khloe angel-themed photos goes viral on IG

Richard Mofe Damijo Celebrates Daughter As She Turns 16 Today

Evangelist arrested for killing pastor & 2 others in Abia state

Civil servant vows to stop going to big parties over the new way of serving rice

Church members make money ‘Rain’ on Anambra prophet as he celebrates his birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *