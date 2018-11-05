Tiwa Savage beats Davido to win Best African Act at MTV EMA

Mavin singer, Tiwa Savage beats Davido and many other top African artists to win ‘Best African Act’ at MTV EMA.

The singer was nominated alongside Davido, Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinnski(Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa), in the Best African Act category of the MTV EMA, has gone ahead to win the award.

Tiwa Savage who was present on stage to receive her award which she dedicated to her son, Jamil and her fans, became the first female artist to achieve this honour.

The year has actually been a great one for the singer popularly known as Mama Jam Jam. From a number of songs and collaboration which topped the charts, Tiwa Savage also had a sold out concert at her first headline show at the Indigo at the O2 arena, UK earlier in September.

And the award for Best African Act at the 2018 @mtvema goes to … @TiwaSavage . Congrats ❤️ Africa is proud of you 😎 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/qabypiMYUG — MTV Base West (@MTVBaseWest) November 4, 2018