Tiwa savage caught red handed stealing from fellow artist, Danny young

Mavin queen, Tiwa Savage has been called out by ace singer, Danny Young for stealing his lyrics.

The young singer took to his instagram to make this known as he dug up to discover that Tiwa Savage lifted some of his lyrics in his song ‘Oju Twon’ to make up her song ‘One’.

Danny wrote sharing the similarities;

“I never knew I would be a victim of intellectual property theft until now. the worst pain is that my song was stolen by Tiwa savage who happens to be one of my favorite female artiste😡😡😡

Watch video below;




