Tiwa Savage Wins Best African Act At MTVEMA Bilbao 2018 Awards

Music star, Tiwa Savage, has won the Best African Act title at the 2018 MTV Europe music awards which held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Bilbao Spain. She is the first female to win the award. She was up against the likes of Davido, Shekinah, Fally Ipupa, Nyashinski, Distraction boyz

She shared a photo of the award with these caption:

“Almighty God, you ARE so faithful. My savage soldiers you did this for us. You’ve stuck with me through the roller coasters, THANK YOU

To my amazing team, this is just the beginning.

African Woman, this is for US

I’ve been through a lot but I’ve kept my head up and weathered the storm because I know some little girl somewhere is dreaming like I did. ”

Her record label boss, Don Jazzy shared this photo and caption to congratulate her.