News Feed

Tiwa Savage Wins Best African Act At MTVEMA Bilbao 2018 Awards

Music star, Tiwa Savage, has won the Best African Act title at the 2018 MTV Europe music awards which held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Bilbao Spain. She is the first female to win the award. She was up against the likes of Davido, Shekinah, Fally Ipupa, Nyashinski, Distraction boyz

She shared a photo of the award with these caption:

“Almighty God, you ARE so faithful. My savage soldiers you did this for us. You’ve stuck with me through the roller coasters, THANK YOU
To my amazing team, this is just the beginning.
African Woman, this is for US
I’ve been through a lot but I’ve kept my head up and weathered the storm because I know some little girl somewhere is dreaming like I did. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

See more photos

Her record label boss, Don Jazzy shared this photo and caption to congratulate her.

 

Tags

You may also like

How Falz, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Simi, others attended Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Femisoro Ajayi’s wedding (photos)

Pressure, threats on Pastor in viral sex video…relocates church

“Only God knows why he killed himself” – Widow of man who committed suicide in Lagos lagoon says

Stop Donating Money To Other Countries, Solve Domestic Issues- Atiku Tells Buhari

Kenyan Atheists Want God’s Name Erased From The Constitution

ASUU Commences Indefinite Nationwide Strike

23-Year-Old Vietnamese Model Defeats 86 Stunning Beauties To Emerge As Miss Earth (Photos)

Richard Mofe Damijo Pens Down A Captivating Letter To Daughter As She Turns 16 Today

Bbnaija Khloe Shares Striking Angel-Themed Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *