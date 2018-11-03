Uncategorized

Tobi Bakre Honored To The Grand Reception Of Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday In Ghana

BBN’s Tobi Bakre was surprisingly among the invitees to the Grand Reception in honor of the Royal Highnesses, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Ghana to mark His Royal Highness’ 70th Birthday.

Being elated, the BBN star shared photos, including a copy of the invitation card, and said:

“Was quite an honor to be invited to the Grand Reception in honor of Thier Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Ghana to mark His Royal Highness’ 70th Birthday. What can I say. Just keep doing what you do guys. Stay focused and keep at your hustle. You never know who is watching. It feels good to see the things you do being acknowledged within and outside of Nigeria. Quite an experience. You see as the prince dey laugh. If you want to hear the gist. Buy me drink first 😂.”




